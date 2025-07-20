Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVUS. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 56,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $102.51 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.03.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

