AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Takes Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,421 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in McDonald’s by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 209,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE MCD opened at $296.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.81. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $246.12 and a 12-month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,400. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,817 shares of company stock worth $1,165,843. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

