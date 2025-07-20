AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $526,000 in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,394,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,246,236,000 after buying an additional 392,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,528,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,750,021,000 after buying an additional 136,665 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Accenture by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,295,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,325,526,000 after buying an additional 1,770,024 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Accenture by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,175,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,225,000 after buying an additional 2,260,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Accenture by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,513,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,994,922,000 after buying an additional 181,449 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $282.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $273.19 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.32 and a 200 day moving average of $324.54.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,780. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho set a $348.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.43.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

