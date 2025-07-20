AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $18.63 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217,832 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $18,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $544.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $521.30 and a 200 day moving average of $511.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.74 and a 12-month high of $582.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 68.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $565.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $524.71.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

