AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires New Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,333,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,047,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,931,000 after buying an additional 6,329,574 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12,777.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,834,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,782 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,815.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,471,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,522 shares during the period. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,970,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,935,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,128,000 after purchasing an additional 526,014 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $107.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,470.22. This trade represents a 44.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC stock opened at $107.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.26 and a 200-day moving average of $104.31. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.45 and a 12-month high of $111.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.59%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

