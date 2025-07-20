Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $8.86 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 316,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,218,696 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783,386 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264,762 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,426,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,294,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,559 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.97.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.