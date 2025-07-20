Aspen Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Aspen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.4% of Aspen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Counterweight Ventures LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 27,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 28,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $1,578,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $722,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $88.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $90.51. The firm has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

