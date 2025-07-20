Aspen Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,249 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Aspen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $189.26 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.46. The company has a market cap of $334.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

