Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.1%

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97, a PEG ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $542.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,785,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,933 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,889,000 after buying an additional 2,222,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $38,622,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,202,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,201,000 after buying an additional 1,018,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $11,821,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

