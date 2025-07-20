Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $70.00 price target on shares of Aptiv and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.63.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

