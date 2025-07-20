AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) Position Cut by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 62.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,675,000 after purchasing an additional 66,453 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APP opened at $364.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $525.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.17. The company has a market capitalization of $123.33 billion, a PE ratio of 65.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.42.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. AppLovin had a net margin of 37.38% and a return on equity of 224.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. FBN Securities started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (down previously from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AppLovin from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.43.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 34,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,648.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 70,889 shares in the company, valued at $25,069,185.96. This represents a 32.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.91, for a total value of $41,991,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 181,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,393,806.39. This represents a 35.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock worth $455,062,980. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

