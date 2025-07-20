Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Trading 7.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $11.76. 28,848,516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 38,475,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Monday, June 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APLD

Applied Digital Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Digital

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In other news, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $169,484.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 83,613 shares in the company, valued at $585,291. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 4.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,042,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 39,945 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 26.2% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 254,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 58,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Digital by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,760,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 535,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 73,718 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.