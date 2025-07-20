Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $422,000 Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 355.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 55.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 503.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,107.4% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 146,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,943.96. This trade represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 108,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,024,030. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Wall Street Zen raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE SYF opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $40.55 and a 1 year high of $71.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average is $59.82.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

