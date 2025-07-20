Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,956,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth $2,498,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,280.90.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD opened at $1,197.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,175.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,193.90. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $946.69 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.29. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 556.22%. The business had revenue of $883.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total transaction of $1,231,845.66. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,191.60. This represents a 89.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

