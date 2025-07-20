Analyzing HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) and Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY)

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) and HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Ambu A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. HCA Healthcare pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ambu A/S pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HCA Healthcare pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HCA Healthcare has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. HCA Healthcare is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.7% of HCA Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of HCA Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambu A/S 0 0 0 1 4.00 HCA Healthcare 0 8 9 2 2.68

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ambu A/S and HCA Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

HCA Healthcare has a consensus price target of $399.21, suggesting a potential upside of 10.61%. Given HCA Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HCA Healthcare is more favorable than Ambu A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Ambu A/S and HCA Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambu A/S 6.21% 6.31% 4.97% HCA Healthcare 8.07% 1,063.91% 10.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ambu A/S and HCA Healthcare”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambu A/S $783.76 million 4.61 $34.17 million $0.19 80.89 HCA Healthcare $70.60 billion 1.23 $5.76 billion $22.49 16.05

HCA Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Ambu A/S. HCA Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ambu A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Ambu A/S has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCA Healthcare has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HCA Healthcare beats Ambu A/S on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambu A/S

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. The company offers anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company also offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products. It also provides cardiology products consisting of airway management and anaesthesia products, such as bronchoscopes, video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, endobronchial blockers, laryngeal and face masks, breathing bags, and resuscitators. In addition, the company offers extrication collars, CPR breathing barriers, video laryngoscopes, and training manikins. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy. The company also operates outpatient health care facilities consisting of freestanding ambulatory surgery centers, freestanding emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, physician practices, and various other facilities. In addition, it operates behavioral hospitals, which provide therapeutic programs comprising child, adolescent and adult psychiatric care, adolescent and adult alcohol, drug abuse treatment, and counseling services. The company was formerly known as HCA Holdings, Inc. HCA Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

