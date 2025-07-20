Analyzing Centene (NYSE:CNC) & First Physicians Capital Group (OTCMKTS:FPCG)

First Physicians Capital Group (OTCMKTS:FPCG – Get Free Report) and Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Physicians Capital Group and Centene, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get First Physicians Capital Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Physicians Capital Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Centene 1 11 6 0 2.28

Centene has a consensus target price of $58.63, indicating a potential upside of 109.75%. Given Centene’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Centene is more favorable than First Physicians Capital Group.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

First Physicians Capital Group has a beta of -12.47, suggesting that its stock price is 1,347% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centene has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Physicians Capital Group and Centene”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Physicians Capital Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Centene $163.07 billion 0.09 $3.31 billion $6.71 4.17

Centene has higher revenue and earnings than First Physicians Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares First Physicians Capital Group and Centene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Physicians Capital Group N/A N/A N/A Centene 2.04% 14.56% 4.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Centene shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of First Physicians Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Centene shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Centene beats First Physicians Capital Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Physicians Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Avem Health Partners, Inc. provides financial, technology, management, and capital solutions to hospitals in rural markets. Its services benefit residents and their physicians, as well as help to sustain and preserve the quality of healthcare services in these communities. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Centene

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support. This segment also provides healthcare products. The Medicare segment offers special needs and medicare supplement, and prescription drug plans. The Commercial segment provides health insurance marketplace product for individual, small, and large group commercials. It also operates clinical healthcare and pharmacies, as well as offers dental and speech therapy services. In addition, the company engages in the government contracts business under the TRICARE program and other healthcare related government contracts. It provides services through primary and specialty care physicians, hospitals, and ancillary providers. Centene Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for First Physicians Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Physicians Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.