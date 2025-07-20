AMG National Trust Bank Sells 448 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,381 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Juniper Networks by 30.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 39.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

JNPR opened at $39.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 6.78%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

About Juniper Networks

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.