AMG National Trust Bank Sells 216 Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 2,272.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank Of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at $132.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 52-week low of $102.89 and a 52-week high of $133.84.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Royal Bank Of Canada’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.1152 per share. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RY. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. National Bank Financial downgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RY

About Royal Bank Of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.