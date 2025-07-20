AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 12,040 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 31.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,312,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,093,000 after buying an additional 1,041,611 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.7% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 787,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after buying an additional 56,205 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advance Auto Parts news, SVP Jason Hand sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $45,996.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,183.52. The trade was a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $61.15 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $43.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

