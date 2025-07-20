AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,691 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $18.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $19.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BCS

Barclays Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.