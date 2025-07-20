American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE AMH opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.28.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $91,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $343,950. This trade represents a 36.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $1,657,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 99,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,338.14. The trade was a 29.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 171.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.