Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.15% of Amedisys worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Amedisys by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,216,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $291,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $97.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.15 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $594.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.43 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

