Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Alstom ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.29, but opened at $2.40. Alstom shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 17,006 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ALSMY
Alstom Trading Up 3.1%
Alstom Company Profile
Alstom SA provides solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alstom
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- PepsiCo Bottomed Out—Time to Chugalug This Blue-Chip Buy?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Is J.B. Hunt Stock a Sleeping Giant Heading Into 2026?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- These 3 Rare Earth Stocks Are Surging Alongside MP Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.