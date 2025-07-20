Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Alstom ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.29, but opened at $2.40. Alstom shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 17,006 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Alstom Trading Up 3.1%

Alstom Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Alstom SA provides solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

