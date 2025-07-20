Allan Ritchie Purchases 405,238 Shares of Adavale Resources Limited (ASX:ADD) Stock

Adavale Resources Limited (ASX:ADD – Get Free Report) insider Allan Ritchie bought 405,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,130.95 ($6,578.54).
Adavale Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $4.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.16.
About Adavale Resources
