Allan Ritchie Purchases 405,238 Shares of Adavale Resources Limited (ASX:ADD) Stock

Adavale Resources Limited (ASX:ADD – Get Free Report) insider Allan Ritchie bought 405,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,130.95 ($6,578.54).

Adavale Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.16.

About Adavale Resources

Adavale Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia and Tanzania. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kabanga Jirani Nickel project covering an area of 1,315 square kilometers located in Kagera, Tanzania; and the Lake Surprise uranium project having 4 tenements covering an area of 1,078 square kilometers situated in the northern part of the Lake Frome Embayment, South Australia.

