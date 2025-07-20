Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.54.

ARE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.25. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $67.37 and a one year high of $126.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $758.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 694.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth about $1,779,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 88.8% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,130,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,142,000 after buying an additional 111,903 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

