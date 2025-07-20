Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Receives $91.29 Average PT from Analysts

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALB. Piper Sandler set a $68.00 price target on Albemarle and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Albemarle from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Albemarle from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho set a $76.00 target price on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Albemarle from $115.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $77.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.63. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $113.91.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 22.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is -14.57%.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.