Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) and Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Head to Head Contrast

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) and Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Groupon and Akso Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groupon -8.13% -83.07% -5.94% Akso Health Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Groupon and Akso Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groupon 1 0 4 0 2.60 Akso Health Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Groupon presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.66%. Given Groupon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Groupon is more favorable than Akso Health Group.

This table compares Groupon and Akso Health Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groupon $492.56 million 2.62 -$59.03 million ($0.95) -34.14 Akso Health Group $2.41 million 115.49 -$9.46 million N/A N/A

Akso Health Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Groupon.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of Groupon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Akso Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of Groupon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Groupon has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akso Health Group has a beta of -0.7, indicating that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Groupon beats Akso Health Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. Groupon, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc. and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021. Akso Health Group was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

