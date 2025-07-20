Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.07.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $105.00 price objective on Aflac and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th.

AFL opened at $101.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Aflac has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $106,790.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,791.84. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,149.60. This trade represents a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

