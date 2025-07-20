Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $144.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.23.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $156.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $254.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.25. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $174.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,867,193,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $958,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,012,538,000 after buying an additional 6,200,850 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,846,000 after buying an additional 5,915,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

