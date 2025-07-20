Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). In a filing disclosed on June 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Adobe stock on June 6th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 6/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 6/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 6/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 6/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 6/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 6/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) on 6/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 6/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 6/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 5/16/2025.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $365.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in Adobe by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.88.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

