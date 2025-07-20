AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $24.59 and last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 5618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. AB SKF had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut shares of AB SKF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

AB SKF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

AB SKF Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.

Featured Stories

