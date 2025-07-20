9,024 Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Purchased by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1,732.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,387,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,087 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1,577.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,458,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,292 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 243.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,564,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,337 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,221 shares during the period. Finally, Webs Creek Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $54,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $48.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

OVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

