81,495 Shares in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 81,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in NL Industries by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in NL Industries by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in NL Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NL Industries by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NL Industries alerts:

NL Industries Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:NL opened at $6.55 on Friday. NL Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $319.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27.

NL Industries Announces Dividend

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.19). NL Industries had a net margin of 41.23% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NL

About NL Industries

(Free Report)

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.