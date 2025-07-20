6,736 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $79.23 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2903 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

