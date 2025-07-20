547 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.4%

CHTR stock opened at $382.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $400.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.58. The company has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.76 and a twelve month high of $437.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.37.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

