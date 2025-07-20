3,900 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 140,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 61,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,934,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,288,000 after purchasing an additional 315,899 shares in the last quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 156,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 33,887 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 65,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.91.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $763.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,039,470.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 724,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,263,191.55. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,944.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 289,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,422.62. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,095 shares of company stock worth $3,939,168. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. TD Cowen started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

