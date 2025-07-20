2,450 Shares in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $2,368,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total transaction of $294,049.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,382.80. The trade was a 19.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $116.77 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $67.30 and a one year high of $140.12. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.09.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $466.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.