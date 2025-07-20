1ST Source Bank Invests $215,000 in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Norges Bank bought a new position in W.R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $272,582,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,949,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,565 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,022,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,368,000 after acquiring an additional 900,071 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 7,314.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 744,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,980,000 after acquiring an additional 734,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 8,709.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 671,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,812,000 after acquiring an additional 664,266 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.82. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.41. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $76.38.

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.07). W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on W.R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen lowered W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

