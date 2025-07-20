18,829 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by Aspen Capital Management LLC

Aspen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,829 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HP by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 9,636 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in HP by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 16,796 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in HP by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,729 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,262 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

HPQ stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 244.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. KGI Securities began coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on HP from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

