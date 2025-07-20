13,478 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Bought by Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH

Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,154,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,096,000 after acquiring an additional 340,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $140.64 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $99.85 and a 1-year high of $140.74. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.47.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

