Whittier Trust Co. Sells 2,325 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Up 0.1%

XOP opened at $129.41 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $149.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.13.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

