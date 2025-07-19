Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Takes $46,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VDC. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 703,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,084 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $218.61 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $202.96 and a twelve month high of $226.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

