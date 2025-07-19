Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 379 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of TER stock opened at $93.92 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $155.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day moving average of $95.67.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $685.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.54 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TER. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 target price on shares of Teradyne and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TER

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.