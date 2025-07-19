Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter worth approximately $14,376,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. UNICOM Systems Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 17.1% during the first quarter. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ MDB opened at $221.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.04 and a beta of 1.41. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.78 and a 52 week high of $370.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.35.

Get Our Latest Report on MongoDB

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $172,888.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,106,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,228,256.24. The trade was a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.05, for a total transaction of $772,069.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 253,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,177,423.35. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,746 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,196. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.