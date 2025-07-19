Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,377 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

General Motors Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.74.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

