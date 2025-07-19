Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 873 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.1%

ACWI opened at $129.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $101.25 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.9612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.