Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 215 Shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Docusign by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 25,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 11,399 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Docusign by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Docusign by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 51,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 85,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Docusign news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $1,710,821.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 72,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,394,303.54. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $39,713.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,827.85. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,631. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Docusign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Docusign from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Docusign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Docusign Price Performance

DOCU stock opened at $79.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.08. Docusign Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.79 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

