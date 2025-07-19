Whittier Trust Co. Invests $44,000 in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $1,509,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 97,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $1,475,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 325.3% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total transaction of $153,025.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,387.34. The trade was a 24.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,333 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $233,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,350. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,118 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Up 0.0%

Hershey stock opened at $171.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $208.03. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.65.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

