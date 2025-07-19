Whittier Trust Co. Has $75,000 Stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 361.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,980,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,665,000 after acquiring an additional 117,203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 617,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 60,905 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 574,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,622,000 after buying an additional 161,794 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 535,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,996,000 after buying an additional 373,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,061.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 495,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after buying an additional 452,641 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.16. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $158.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.35 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 14.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

