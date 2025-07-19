Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 24,135 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.2%

DVN opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial set a $40.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Get Our Latest Report on DVN

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.